CAPE CANAVERAL (CBSMiami) – The first privately-funded space mission blasted off Wednesday. The all-civilian crew made history and is set to orbit earth for three days.
The crew is made up of billionaire Jared Isaacman, who chartered the mission, Chris Sembroski, an aerospace engineer, Sian Proctor, an artist-educator and Hayley Arceneaux, a childhood cancer survivor who was treated at St. Jude.READ MORE: Miramar Kicks Off Hispanic Heritage Month With Major Latin Music Festival
Blastoff from Kennedy Space Center hit its targeted 8:02 p.m. launch time.READ MORE: New Data Shows Staggering COVID Death Rate From June Through August
MORE NEWS: More Than 70 South Florida Veterans Get Hero's Welcome Home After 'Honor Flight'
The crew will climb to a 360-mile-high orbit, 100 miles above the International Space Station.