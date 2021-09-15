  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMHouse Calls with Dr. Phil
    10:00 PMHouse Calls with Dr. Phil
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, SpaceX

CAPE CANAVERAL (CBSMiami) – The first privately-funded space mission blasted off Wednesday. The all-civilian crew made history and is set to orbit earth for three days.

The crew is made up of billionaire Jared Isaacman, who chartered the mission, Chris Sembroski, an aerospace engineer, Sian Proctor, an artist-educator and Hayley Arceneaux, a childhood cancer survivor who was treated at St. Jude.

READ MORE: Miramar Kicks Off Hispanic Heritage Month With Major Latin Music Festival

Blastoff from Kennedy Space Center hit its targeted 8:02 p.m. launch time.

READ MORE: New Data Shows Staggering COVID Death Rate From June Through August

MORE NEWS: More Than 70 South Florida Veterans Get Hero's Welcome Home After 'Honor Flight'

The crew will climb to a 360-mile-high orbit, 100 miles above the International Space Station.

CBSMiami.com Team