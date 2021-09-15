MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and Enterprise Florida has awarded $3.4 million to communities throughout Florida through the Defense Infrastructure Grant Program, the Defense Reinvestment Grant Program, and the Florida Defense Support Task Force Grant Program.

Locally, the Miami Dade Beacon Council has received $75,000 to enhance economic development, identify opportunities for economic diversification, and build connectivity to grow the existing defense industry in Miami-Dade County.

The governor’s office said these grants will bolster military facilities, support economic diversification efforts for defense-dependent communities, and fund programs to improve military-community relations.

“In Florida, we pride ourselves on being a very military- and veteran-friendly state, and we are pleased to offer these additional resources to assist our bases and military communities” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

“From Northwest Florida to Northeast Florida, from Tampa to the Keys, a lot of active-duty military members are working here in Florida. Having that strong active-duty presence is not only something that we are proud of from a patriotic perspective, but it is good for our communities. Strong bases have a positive impact in their surrounding areas, so in Florida, we work in concert with the military to make sure we have the appropriate infrastructure in place to capitalize on their footprint for the benefit of our communities.”

“Military installation communities support not only military personnel and their families, but also many other Floridians through job creation and new opportunities,” said Secretary Dane Eagle of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. “It is imperative that Florida continues to support military installations and their surrounding communities throughout the state.”

“With the announcement of these grant awards, Governor DeSantis further solidifies his commitment to providing support for Florida’s military installations,” said Secretary of Commerce Jamal Sowell, President and CEO of Enterprise Florida. “These vital investments will enhance the lives of those who serve and protect our freedom. I look forward to seeing the great accomplishments and breakthroughs that will result from this funding.”

Infrastructure projects to be funded under this program include those related to encroachment, transportation, access to military installations, utilities, communications, housing, environment, and security.