Police: Argument Leads To Fatal Shooting In SW Miami-DadePolice said an argument between two people led to a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon in southwest Miami-Dade.

Hard Rock Stadium Upgrades Fabulous Food Choices Ahead Of Dolphins Home OpenerMiami Dolphins fans have a lot to look forward to at Sunday’s home opener against the Buffalo Bills. That’s because Hard Rock Stadium is sporting a few upgrades, especially in the food department.

The Talk’s 'Rock the Block' Premieres Season 12 It’s The Talk’s “Rock the Block” season 12 premiere party is kicking off.

South Florida Judge Cancels Rod Stewart's Trial, Sets Plea Deal HearingA South Florida judge has canceled the trial for rock icon Rod Stewart and his adult son and scheduled a hearing next month to discuss a plea deal to resolve charges stemming from a New Year's Eve altercation with a hotel security guard nearly two years ago.

Taste Of The Town: Impeccable French Cuisine At Le Zoo In Bal HarbourLe Zoo, located at the Bal Harbour shops, serves up impeccable French cuisine to shoppers, tourists and locals alike.

South Florida’s Performing Arts Venues Undergoing Major Changes To Safely Bring Back Guests Amid PandemicMajor changes underway in many, if not all, of the performing arts venues in South Florida.