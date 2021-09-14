MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Nicholas made landfall along the Texas coastline as a Category 1 hurricane overnight but has since weakened to a tropical storm.

Tuesday morning it had sustained winds near 70 mph with higher gusts. Nicholas should weaken further throughout the day and is forecast to become a tropical depression by Wednesday.

Nicholas is expected to move slowly to the northeast on Tuesday and then eastward by Wednesday over Louisiana. Unfortunately, Nicholas is not expected to move much on Thursday and may stall out over Louisiana where residents are still recovering from Hurricane Ida.

Nicholas is producing storm surge, heavy rain, flooding, and gusty winds across the coast of Texas and much of Louisiana. Life-threatening flash flooding will be possible for the deep south. Rainfall totals of 8 to 16 inches are possible over the next few days with isolated amounts of up to 20 inches.

The CBS4 Weather team is tracking a few other areas in the tropics.

A tropical wave located just west of the African coast is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms that are showing signs of organization. The National Hurricane Center is giving this a high potential for cyclone development. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for a gradual development of this disturbance over the next several days and a tropical depression is likely to form by the weekend while the system moves westward at about 15 mph across the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.

An area of low pressure is expected to form by midweek a couple of hundred miles north of the southeastern or central Bahamas as a tropical wave interacts with an upper-level trough. The National Hurricane Center says this system has a medium potential for cyclone development. Some gradual development of this system is forecast thereafter, and a tropical depression could form later this week while the system moves north-northwestward or northward across the western Atlantic.