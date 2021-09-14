MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A not guilty plea was entered on behalf of the man who is accused of walking into a Miami Beach restaurant and fatally shooting a young father who was protecting his 1-year-old son.

A lawyer for Tamarius Blair Davis entered the not guilty plea in court on Tuesday and asked for a trial in the case. Davis was not in court.

Davis told investigators he shot 21-year-old Dustin Wakefield on August 24, because “he was high on mushrooms, which made him feel empowered. He told investigators he walked by the La Cerveceria de Barrio restaurant on Ocean Drive near 14th Street and picked Wakefield out at random. They were sitting in the outdoor section of the restaurant. Wakefield’s family says he stood up and got between Davis and his son, saying “He’s only a boy.”

Police say Davis then shot Wakefield multiple times at close range.

Davis then ran from the restaurant and was captured in a nearby alley. He is charged with murder.

A second random victim was also shot, but suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Wakefield, from Colorado, was on vacation with his wife and son.

The next hearing was scheduled for September 21.