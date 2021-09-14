SURFSIDE (CBSMiami) – New controversy Tuesday night in Surfside over the future of the site of the tragic building collapse. It’s all about how the condo owners will be compensated and where a memorial can be built.

“I still have dreams with the rubble. I still see him in the rubble. It’s ridiculous we have to fight for this,” said one woman at Tuesday’s hearing.

Fighting for a memorial for their loved ones, the emotional wounds are wide open and excruciatingly painful more than two months after the Surfside building collapse.

“I cannot have a building built where he died, where his cousins died, where all of them died,” the woman added.

She lost her 26-year old husband in the flash of time it took for the Champlain Towers to crumble.

Now she and other survivors as well as victims’ families are asking for a land swap so a memorial can be built in the footprint where Champlain Towers once stood.

In recent weeks, a judge overseeing the fate of the fallen towers said he’d consider a land-swap proposal to facilitate a memorial, but only if the town would agree to relocate its coveted community center to make way for a new luxury condo.

It’s a proposal many residents are against despite the tragic circumstances.

The potential land swap would move the community center next to a memorial built on the collapse site

In exchange, the community center land would be sold to provide compensation to all those affected by the collapse.