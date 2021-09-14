  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The driver of a stolen vehicle ended up crashing into a truck in an attempt to flee from police.

Miami-Dade police said around 11:30 a.m., an officer spotted a vehicle, that had been reported stolen, in the area of W 72nd Street and 19th Court in Hialeah.

When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver took off. Police followed the vehicle until it crashed into a commercial box truck.

Police said at no time were the officers involved in a pursuit.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was treated for a minor injury and detained. No other injuries were reported.

