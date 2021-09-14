MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mostly dry start to Tuesday morning, with just a few spotty showers moving across parts of South Florida.
Shower and storms will be possible on the easterly breeze late morning through mid-afternoon.

The rain chance is lower today than Monday for the east coast metro areas.
The rain chance is lower today than Monday for the east coast metro areas. The bulk of the activity and heaviest rain will be steered towards the interior and the Gulf coast in the afternoon and evening.

Highs climb to the upper 80s in the afternoon and lows fall to the upper 70s.
Highs climb to the upper 80s in the afternoon and lows fall to the upper 70s.
Wednesday we will see more of the same with scattered showers possible in the morning and through midday. Storms will then push inland and towards the west coast in the afternoon. Highs will remain in the upper 80s.

It will be a bit hotter late week with highs around 90 degrees.
It will be a bit hotter late week with highs around 90 degrees. Spotty storms will be possible Thursday, Friday, and through the weekend.