TORONTO (AP) — Christian Makoun scored on a penalty kick in the 95th minute and Inter Miami beat 10-man Toronto FC 1-0 on Tuesday night for their first three-game winning streak in club history.
Miami (9-9-5) has won five of its last six matches, with one draw, including 1-0 wins over Cincinnati, Columbus and Toronto. Miami has kept clean sheets in four consecutive matches for the first time in club history. Toronto (3-15-6) had its losing streak extended to six games.READ MORE: ‘I Cannot Have A Building Built Where He Died’: Emotional Resident Speaks Out At Hearing Over Future Of Surfside Collapse Site
Makoun, who was taken down by Chris Mavinga, sent goalkeeper Alex Bono the wrong way on the penalty kick.READ MORE: Florida's COVID-19 Hospitalizations Dip Below 11,000
Kemar Lawrence received a straight red card in the 37th for grabbing Robbie Robinson, denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity.MORE NEWS: Dealing With Shortage Of Teachers, Broward School District Puts Out ‘Help Wanted’ Sign
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)