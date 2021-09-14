MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The next full moon on the calendar arrives a couple of days before Fall season begins and it is known as the Harvest Moon which rises on Monday,

September 20th at 7:54pm EDT. South Florida may also be dealing with King Tides at the same time.

Harvest Moon can occur either in the month of September or October depending on how the lunar cycle lines up with the calendar. So the full moon that happens closest to the autumnal equinox will be called the Harvest Moon. And speaking of the autumnal equinox, that event marks the beginning of Fall and will happen on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The full moon was given the name ‘Harvest Moon’ because the moon rises near sunset for several evenings in a row and that helps to light up the evening sky for farmers as they harvest the summer-grown crops, hence the name.

Even though the peak of the full moon occurs Monday evening, the moon will appear full to the naked-eye for several days from Sunday morning through Tuesday.

Now let’s discuss the impacts for South Florida. Since we’re in the season of King Tides, the next full moon occurrences will increase the chance of higher than normal high tides. During the Harvest Moon event expect higher than usual high tides from Sunday, September 18th through Wednesday, September 22nd.

So, we should keep an eye out for some minor coastal flooding in Las Olas in Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach and other coastal cities between Broward and Miami-Dade. Any salt water flooding with happen during high tide times.

Also, it is important to point out that the direction of the wind and strength affect the high tides in addition to the full moon phase.

So, if a strong east wind has been persistent for several days leading up to the expected timing of the king tides then that can enhance higher than normal predicted high tides. South Florida winds will be easterly starting Friday and through the weekend around 10 to 15 mph.

The following dates are events that we need to look out for possible King Tide impacts:

October 5th – 11th

October 20th – 21st

November 3rd – 9th

November 18th – 19th

December 2nd – 7th