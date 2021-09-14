MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins fans have a lot to look forward to at Sunday’s home opener against the Buffalo Bills. That’s because Hard Rock Stadium is sporting a few upgrades, especially in the food department.
With each renovation, Hard Rock Stadium has expanded its concession offerings and provided guests with more options.
The food choices represent everything from local mom and pop restaurants to national food chains.
Whatever you're craving, you'll find something satisfying at Hard Rock Stadium.
In addition to NFL games, the stadium hosts the Miami Hurricanes football team, Miami Open Tennis matches, and the future Formula One Miami Grand Prix.