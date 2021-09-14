MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Families looking to enroll their children in this year’s Florida Prepaid College Plan will have their $50 application fee waived until October 31 as a reward for enrolling early.
By submitting early, families will then be automatically enrolled when open enrollment starts February 1, 2022. They can also change their plan type or cancel, if needed once open enrollment begins in February.
Last year, the 1-Year Florida University Plan which covers 30 credit hours at a State University started at less than $50 per month for a newborn.
Meanwhile, more than 30,000 families in Florida have yet to claim refunds on their existing Prepaid Plans following a price reduction announced 18 months ago, which resulted in more than $500 million in refunds.
The average return was around 47-hundred dollars but there is still almost $200 million in unclaimed funds.
