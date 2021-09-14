MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A state appeals court has denied an emergency petition to stop the eviction of former Cuban political prisoner Ana Lazara Rodriguez from her South Florida home.
Attorneys for Rodriguez had filed the stay so they could appeal the case to the state’s Supreme Court, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.READ MORE: Tracking The Tropics: Nicholas Landfall In Texas, Two Other Disturbances Brewing
Since February, Rodriguez has been in a legal battle to save her home. Her attorney Bruce Jacobs alleges her foreclosure was illegal because it violates Florida’s RICO statute because it included a robo-signed mortgage assignment and a forged rubber-stamped endorsement.READ MORE: Miami Weather: Dry Start, Showers & Storms Develop Late Morning
Rodriguez received a final eviction notice on Saturday, September 11th. Her attorneys plan to file a new emergency petition, but the eviction could happen on Tuesday.MORE NEWS: 'This Is Really Horrible': Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber Slammed Gov. DeSantis Over Ban On Cities, Counties Requiring Employee COVID Vaccinations
If you would like to help Rodriguez, you can make a donation on her Fundly.com page or you can contact her attorney.