WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMCBS 4 News 7PM
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Amazon, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you’re looking to get back into the workforce, Amazon is hiring 125,000 employees.

The jobs are in the retailer’s fulfillment and transportation operations in more than a dozen states.

READ MORE: Arrest Made In Stabbing Death Of Miramar Teen Farrah Carter Nearly 20 Years Ago

Both full-time and part-time jobs are available, and they pay more than $18 per hour, on average. This is in addition to added benefits on day one for all employees.

READ MORE: Not Guilty Plea For Tamarius Davis, Man Accused Of Killing South Beach Tourist While 'High On Mushrooms'

“These are great jobs with great benefits on day one. The benefits are health benefits – vision, dental, 401k,” said VP David Bozeman. “We’re super excited to announce up to 20 weeks paid of parental family leave, so great jobs with great benefits.”

Amazon plans to open more than 1,000 new fulfillment centers and delivery stations this month.

MORE NEWS: Judge Orders Pembroke Pines Student Accused Of Making Threats To Stay Away From School, Social Media

After this new round of hiring, the company will employ more than 1.3 million people altogether.

CBSMiami.com Team