MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Families looking to enroll their children in this year’s Florida prepaid college plan, from now until October 31, will have their application fee waived.
Families will then be automatically enrolled when open enrollment starts February 1, 2022, and can change their plan type or cancel if needed once open enrollment begins in February.
They are also saying that thousands of families in Florida have yet to claim refunds on their existing prepaid plans.
Eighteen months ago, there was a price reduction resulting in more than $500 million in refunds.
The average return was around $4,700.