WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 7
  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMCBS 4 News 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:College, Education, Florida News, Florida Prepaid, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Families looking to enroll their children in this year’s Florida prepaid college plan, from now until October 31, will have their application fee waived.

Families will then be automatically enrolled when open enrollment starts February 1, 2022, and can change their plan type or cancel if needed once open enrollment begins in February.

READ MORE: Hard Rock Stadium Upgrades Fabulous Food Choices Ahead Of Dolphins Home Opener

They are also saying that thousands of families in Florida have yet to claim refunds on their existing prepaid plans.

READ MORE: 'Cat Was In Between Fabric And Concrete': UM Fan Who Saved #HardRockCat Recalls Near Cat-Astrophe

Eighteen months ago, there was a price reduction resulting in more than $500 million in refunds.

MORE NEWS: Floridians Rack Up Credit Card Debt In Pandemic Spending Spree

The average return was around $4,700.

CBSMiami.com Team