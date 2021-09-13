MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It was a hero’s welcome home to more than 70 veterans from three wars who are back in South Florida after taking an Honor Flight to visit war memorials in Washington, D.C.

Local leaders welcomed home World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans on Sunday, September 12.

It was the first post-pandemic Honor Flight hosted by Miami International Airport, in partnership with Honor Flight South Florida and Global Crossing Airlines.

The veterans departed MIA on Saturday morning on GlobalX flight #1941, named after the first year of World War II.

They toured war memorials and other military sites in the nation’s capital before returning home aboard flight #1945, the last year of the war.

The veterans were welcomed home by a receiving line of local and federal honor guards, elected officials and family and friends, thanking them for all they have sacrificed for our country.

“MIA is proud to once again have hosted this special tribute for our local war heroes, many of whom were visiting our nation’s war memorials for the first time,” said MIA Interim Director Ralph Cutié. “They fought for the freedoms we enjoy today and deserve events like the Honor Flight that salute their service.”

The veteran’s one-day mission to Washington D.C. included round-trip airfare, deluxe bus transportation throughout Washington with police escorts, meals, commemorative tee shirts, and other amenities needed to travel comfortably. Every one of these veterans traveled free.

Honor Flight South Florida is a 100% all-volunteer organization, dedicated solely to honoring all veterans in Broward, Dade, and Monroe counties.