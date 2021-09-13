PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Three middle school students are facing felony charges after reportedly making threatening statements about their school in an online chat.
Pembroke Pines police said they were notified by staff members at Silver Trail Middle School about a Snapchat conversation between three pre-teens that contained "threatening messages concerning the school." The conversation involved two boys and a girl, all are 12-years old.
Police got in touch with the students and their parents.
They said at this time there is no active or ongoing threat to Silver Trail Middle School.
All three of the students have been charged with making a written threat to do bodily harm or commit an act of terrorism, a second-degree felony. The girl has also been charged with conspiracy to commit a criminal offense, another second-degree felony.
Pembroke Pines police said whether it’s written as a joke or prank, all threats made against schools will be taken seriously. They add that treats of this nature are severe offenses and anyone who makes them will be charged accordingly.