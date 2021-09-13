MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Miami nurse has pled guilty in federal court for threatening to kill Vice President Kamala Harris.

Niviane Petit Phelps, 39, of Miami-Dade, pled guilty on Sept. 10, in federal district court to a six-count indictment charging her with making threats to kill Vice President Harris, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

During the change of plea hearing, Phelps admitted that in February, she sent her husband, who was in prison, 30-second video clips of herself threatening to kill the Vice President.

The videos show Phelps making the threats, screaming curse words, saying that she had accepted $53,000, to carry out the “hit” against Vice President Harris, and explaining that she would carry out the assassination within 50 days.

Some of the video clips she recorded herself; others she had her children record.

After sending these videos, Phelps sent a photograph of herself holding a firearm with a target sheet at a gun range. Two days later, Phelps applied for a concealed weapon permit. Phelps also admitted to telling law enforcement officers who handled this case, that if they had not come to her house, she “doesn’t know” what would have happened.

She was charged in April according to the criminal complaint filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Phelps is scheduled for sentencing on November 19, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. before United States District Judge Jose E. Martinez, where she faces a possible maximum sentence of five years in prison.