FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two people were taken to the hospital after an early morning apartment fire in Lauderhill.
The Lauderhill Fire Department said they received multiple calls about 2:30 a.m. about a fire in an apartment at 7465 NW 44 Street.
Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and flames in a first floor unit. They were able to contain the fire to the one unit before putting it out.
The fire department said the fire may have started in the kitchen area.
The two people taken to the hospital were treated for smoke inhalation.
Their two cats are missing.