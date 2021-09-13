MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Halloween is about a month and a half away, but South Florida is already starting its spooky festivities.
Over at Tropical Park, the Haunted Circus Miami is getting ready to kick off.
The event will transform a part of the park into a haunted carnival with scares, treats and interactive activities for all the guests.
CBS4 spoke with circus co-founder Aurelio Leyva, who said after last year's cancellation due to the pandemic, bringing the community together once again through fun and a few scares is something many have been waiting for.
“It’s for all ages, that’s what makes it great. But the best part is that it’s interactive,” he said. “There’s a lot of experiences here in Miami. There’s a lot of haunted houses, and you can come in and get scared. This is a great event because of the interaction you have with the performers and all the animators that we have here.”
It opens on Friday and runs through Halloween.
Doors are open Friday through Sunday until midnight.