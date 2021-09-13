MIAMI (CBSMiami) – They say it’s a David and Goliath battle as a former Cuban political prisoner and her attorney take on the big banks for what they call illegal foreclosures.

“It’s amazing that they decide to put an eviction on my door the same date as 9/11,” said former Cuban political prisoner Ana Lazara Rodriguez, referring to the final notice to vacate her home she received on the 20th year since of the September 11th attacks.

“When I open the door and found the eviction I was already crying, not for me, I was crying for the ones that have died innocently in 9/11. When I saw the eviction, I feel that it was so cruel,” she added.

Since February, Rodriguez has been in a legal battle to save her home. Her attorney Bruce Jacobs alleges her foreclosure was illegal because it violates Florida’s RICO statute because it included a robo-signed mortgage assignment and a forged rubber-stamped endorsement.

“If someone was to sign your name for you and lie and say you signed it, that would be forgery. That’s a felony and to lie under oath about it is perjury,” said Jacobs.

He added that it wasn’t just the foreclosure process that’s caused concern, he alleges banks are also targeting their victims.

“Who would give a 75-year-old woman on a fixed income, a half a million dollar loan, payable over 30 years, nobody, but that’s what happened in Ana Lazara‘s case,” he said.

Rodriguez isn’t alone. During Sunday’s press conference several others voiced concerns about what they call questionable banking practices.

“They would not receive any more money from me. They did not want me to make any more payments. They said we have to do a modification, and we would do modification after modification,” said homeowner Julie Nicolas.

She said those modifications were never approved and instead her bank foreclosed using what they describe as the same rubber-stamped process. Another homeowner said despite paying her mortgage she is still in danger of losing her property.

“I thought I was doing a good thing, I paid my mortgage each and every month, I wasn’t even late, but Bank of America put me in foreclosure but I proved that I paid my mortgage. I thought everything was fine. Not the case, someone needs to do an investigation on the courts and the judges that are allowing the banks to lie, said Maria Williams-James.

Rodriguez said the entire ordeal has been so stressful that one of her elderly roommates ended up being rushed to the hospital after the press conference.

If you would like to help Rodriguez, you can make a donation on her Fundly.com page or you can contact her attorney.