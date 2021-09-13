TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) — A man in Clearwater is accused of attacking a kid at a playground after yelling at the children playing there that they were being too noisy
Officials say there were several kids having fun at the playground at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when the 70-year-old man stormed out of his nearby apartment annoyed over the noise.
After yelling at the kids about the noise, he reportedly picked up a 10-year-old child by the shirt and slammed the kid to the ground. Police said the child was not seriously hurt.
Police arrested the man on a child abuse charge and took him to jail.
