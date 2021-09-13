MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For the 23rd consecutive year, Florida commemorated Missing Children’s Day.
The annual event is held to remember Florida’s missing children, recognize the state’s efforts in child protection and to educate Floridians on child safety and abduction prevention.
In 2020 alone, more than 2,400 incidents of missing children were reported to Florida law enforcement agencies, while 34 missing child alerts and 19 Amber Alerts were issued statewide.
Florida Amber Alerts have led to the rescue of 77 children.