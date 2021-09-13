  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    9:00 PMNCIS
    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Seminole Classic Casino

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A minor explosion rocked the Classic Seminole Casino on State Road 7 in Hollywood just before 10 a.m. Monday.

“There was a big explosion in the wall.  It got dark and there was smoke.  People started running,” said Rainier Hernandez, who was gambling at a slot machine when he heard the boom.

READ MORE: Trio Of 6th-Grade Students Face Charges After Threatening To ‘Shoot Up’ School On Snapchat

According to the casino,  a fire suppression unit was being tested and when it was reconnected there was a rupture.

“It happened in an area where there is a lot of equipment.   When the rupture happened it damaged that area and injured some people in that confined area.  But part of that wall out to the main casino also blew out and that caused injury to some people in the casino,” said Seminole spokesman Gary Bitner.

Fire rescue treated 20 people on scene and transported six people to the hospital.  As of 5 p.m. four people had been treated and released,” according to Bitner.

READ MORE: DeSantis Pledges To Fine Cities, Counties Requiring Workers To Get COVID Vaccine

A patron took cell phone video which showed one of the walls of the casino partially blown out by the blast.

Hernandez says he thinks he was hit with some of the fiberglass from the wall.

Seminole and Hollywood fire rescue along with the state fire marshal will figure out what caused the blast.

MORE NEWS: Dolphins Holding Pop-Up Events Around Miami Ahead Of Home Opener

The casino is expected to reopen at 8:30 p.m. Monday.

CBSMiami.com Team