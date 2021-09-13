  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Miami News, Seminole Classic Casino

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The Seminole Classic Casino has been evacuated following an incident on the roof that left nearly two dozen people injured.

According to Hollywood Fire Rescue officials, a fire suppression system was being installed in the attic of the building at 4150 N. State Road 7, when one of the suppression tanks blew, knocking out drywall in the ceiling and causing injuries.

Twenty people were treated on the scene. Two people were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital.

There were about 100 people inside the casino when the explosion occurred.

Seminole Tribe spokesman Gary Bitner said the building was evacuated.

Fire investigators are trying to determine what led the tank to explode.

