MIAMI (CBSMiam) – While kids will likely be trick or treating on October 31, their chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Halloween might not be a trick.

“You could potentially have a vaccine available to children aged 5 to 11 by Halloween it all goes well,” said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former Food and Drug Administration commissioner who made the prediction Sunday on CBS’ “Face The Nation.”

Dr. Gottlieb is on Pfizer’s board of directors and said by the end of September they expect to have data on their vaccine with young children.

Dr. Christopher Chang, the chief of Pediatric Immunology at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, said a vaccine for this age group is the missing piece of the puzzle.

“Especially with them going back to school and spreading the virus or being exposes to the virus,” said Dr. Chang.

So why hasn’t a vaccine been available for young kids already?

“When the studies started, they were mainly recruiting adults from 18 years and up and after that was started then it wasn’t until later then 12 and above and then the younger age groups,” said Dr. Chang. “I think it was a matter of getting those age groups enrolled.”

According to the latest data from the American Academy of Pediatrics, children represent more than half of the weekly reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. – 28.9% to be exact.

Meanwhile in Florida, the latest data from the state shows just over half of those 12 to 19 are vaccinated.

Outside Sterling Elementary in Hollywood, most parents said they are for younger kids getting the vaccine.

One parent waiting to pick up his eight-year-old son told CBS 4 News he does not want it mandated.

“Everybody should have their own option whether to take it or not, and to mandate it, I’m very against that,” he said. “To each his own, I respect everyone’s opinion and everyone’s choices.”

Again, this late October date is a prediction, and the FDA will make a final call on that authorization.