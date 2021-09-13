  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS Mornings
    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Falling Cat, Local TV, Miami News, UM

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — The catch of the night at the University of Miami- Appalachian State football game goes to the Canes fans who caught a cat which found itself in a tough predicament, hanging high above the stands. 

The cat was caught on camera hanging from the second level of Hard Rock Stadium during the start of Saturday nights game.

READ MORE: Former Cuban Political Prisoner Ana Lazara Rodriguez Fights To Keep South Florida Home

    A cat falls from the second level of Hard Rock Stadium and was caught by fans below. (CBS4)

As football fans watched in disbelief, the cat fell about 50 feet to the first level where cat loving fans caught the feline.

Fans who witnessed the potentially horrifying scene erupted into cheers when the cat was safely caught by fans holding an American flag.

READ MORE: Coast Guard Intercepted Sailboat With 80 Haitian Migrants Off South Florida Coast

MORE NEWS: Miami-Dade, Broward Schools Maintain Mask Mandate, Despite Court Ruling That Sided With Gov. DeSantis Ban On Them

No word on what happened to the feisty feline.

CBSMiami.com Team