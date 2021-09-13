MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — The catch of the night at the University of Miami- Appalachian State football game goes to the Canes fans who caught a cat which found itself in a tough predicament, hanging high above the stands.
The cat was caught on camera hanging from the second level of Hard Rock Stadium during the start of Saturday nights game.
As football fans watched in disbelief, the cat fell about 50 feet to the first level where cat loving fans caught the feline.
Fans who witnessed the potentially horrifying scene erupted into cheers when the cat was safely caught by fans holding an American flag.

No word on what happened to the feisty feline.