MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than 460 people participated in this weekend’s 8-mile open water swimming competition in the Florida Keys to benefit the Alligator Reef Lighthouse.
Tampa's Connor Signorin, 29, was the top individual swimmer. He turned in a time of 3 hours, 5 minutes, and 37 seconds.
Brooke Bennett, 41, of Clearwater, was the top female swimmer with a time of 3:19:20.
The winning four-person team was a mixed relay of male and female competitors from Fort Lauderdale. Tim Shead, Harold Wagner, Serge Wenzel and Ann Kilpatrick posted a time of 3:34:42.
Athletes swam to Alligator Reef Lighthouse off Islamorada, rounded the beacon and came back to the start and finish points at Amara Cay Resort.
The annual race aims to raise awareness about the need to preserve the almost 150-year-old Alligator Lighthouse and five other aging lighthouses off the Florida Keys.