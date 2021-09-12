MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Rain is back in South Florida after a beautiful and dry start to the weekend and so, on this Sunday morning, South Florida is dealing with showers and storms.
Also, a gusty east breeze has developed over the area this Sunday because of a tropical wave that is passing through. The wave is weak but contains tropical moisture that is helping to induce heavy showers or storms.
The forecast high for Sunday afternoon is 88 degrees. Afternoon temperatures through next week will remain in the upper 80s as breezy conditions, cloud cover and rain will stop the temperatures from rising even more.
Looking ahead into the new week, Monday and Tuesday will be showery and breezy then less wet by mid-week.