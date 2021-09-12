MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Gonzalo Higuaín scored in the 16th minute aennd Inter Miami beat the Columbus Crew 1-0 on Saturday night.
Miami (8-9-5) has won six of its last nine matches, including all five of its home games during the run. Columbus (7-11-6) has lost eight of its last nine games, including five straight defeats on the road. Columbus has managed just two wins in its last 24 away matches dating to 2019.READ MORE: 3 Minimum-Wage Jobs Needed To Make Rent In Tampa Bay Area
Higuaín took advantage of a poor back pass, and calmly chipped it over goalkeeper Eloy Room.READ MORE: Hundreds Participate In 8-Mile Open Water Swim In Keys To Benefit Aging Lighthouses
It was the first meeting between Inter Miami and the Crew. Columbus’s last trip to Miami came in 2001, a 4-3 defeat at the Fusion.MORE NEWS: South Florida Judge Cancels Rod Stewart's Trial, Sets Plea Deal Hearing
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)