MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sunshine mixed with clouds will prevail on this Saturday in South Florida with an east breeze that will push storms far inland. Expect a mainly dry afternoon, although the forecast can’t rule out stray showers or a storm.

A quiet pattern has setup over our area even though there is a stalled front over Central Florida where the bulk of the moisture remains. So, from areas of Lake Okeechobee and south through the Keys are under the influence of high pressure to the east of the Bahamas. This is why South Florida will have a strong easterly flow that will steer the sea breeze well inland, away from the cities.

Saturday’s afternoon temperatures will top the upper 80s and near 90s across South Florida. With a breeze form the east 5 to 15 mph. Sunday and through early next week will bring more scattered showers and storms that will move quickly along a breezier east wind.

In the tropics, Larry moves away from Nova Scotia on this Saturday and into the far northern Atlantic Ocean, but there are three other areas to watch as they each have a chance to further organize.

We’ll start in the in the Gulf of Mexico where a tropical wave and upper-level trough are producing a large area of storms. This area will get better organized and become a tropical depression on Sunday or Monday as it tracks northward. The western Gulf Coast from Mexico to Texas should stay on alert with the development of this disturbance.

The other two areas are very far away from the U.S. and the Caribbean. One tropical wave is located just southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands on this Saturday.

This wave has a high chance for formation and is expected to from into a tropical depression later this weekend. Another tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa in a few days with some development through the middle of next week as it moves westward over the Atlantic Ocean and south he of Cabo Verde Islands