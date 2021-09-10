FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Saturday, September 11th, will mark the 20th year since the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and the hijacked plane crash in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed, making it the deadliest foreign attack on U.S. soil.

On Friday, several schools held memorial services to honor those who died and those whose lives were changed forever.

In Davie, Western High School held its annual We Will Never Forget ceremony, the largest observance of its kind in the school district.

Each school year, the students come together to pay homage to the thousands who lost their lives.

It was held at the student constructed memorial which was built in 2002. It replicates the Twin Towers, surrounded by the Pentagon, with a flagpole placed in the outline of the state of Pennsylvania.

“Today Western High School kept its promise that it made 20 years ago, that’s to never forget the events that took place on 9/11” said Principal Jimmy Arrojo.

In addition to the students, local fire departments and law enforcement participated in the memorial ceremony.

Broward School interim school Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright said the lessons learned from 9/11 are invaluable.

“Today’s message is important, it’s remember, we remember why America is so great, remember that we always united, we stand together and we rise above,” she said.

At American Senior High School in northwest Miami-Dade, home of the Patriots, the Junior ROTC held a wreathing ceremony during a special September 11th memorial ceremony.

“I do this because I bleed red, white, and blue. I go to American Senior High, we are the Patriots, we are Americans. I was born in this country even though my family are immigrants, but I still bleed this flag,” said Marcelo Rivera, a member of the Junior ROTC.

At South Miami Senior High, students, faculty, and staff gathered for their commemoration of those who died.

Students all over South Florida paused to remember those who were lost while learning the lessons of the attacks and feeling the patriotism in its wake, even if they weren’t even alive at the time.

Miami Dade College honored the victims and heroes with ceremonies and events at various campuses.

The University of Miami Patti and Allan Herbert Business School will hold a memorial event at 5:30 p.m. First responders, veterans and military, community leaders, alumni, faculty, staff, and students are invited to attend to honor those we lost.

On Saturday, a number of memorial events will be held across South Florida that the public can attend.