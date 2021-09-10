MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was mainly dry across South Florida Friday, with just a few showers near the Keys.

Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-90s, but it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s when you factor in the humidity.

As high pressure moves to the north, our steering flow will be more southerly on Friday. Some storms will develop in the afternoon with the potential for heavy rain in spots. Localized flooding will be possible due to the wet weather and King Tides. Coastal saltwater flooding will be possible during high tide. The King Tides last through Saturday, September 11th.

Lows Friday night will fall to the upper 70s and low 80s.

As winds shift more out of the east on Saturday, we will likely see showers and storms during the morning and early afternoon hours before they transition west towards the interior and Gulf Coast during the afternoon and evening hours.

It will not be as hot due to the ocean breeze. Highs will be in the low 90s and closer to normal.

Sunday will be breezy and mostly sunny with the chance for some passing showers.

Early next week high pressure remains in control keeping our east breeze in place. Scattered showers and storms will be possible in the morning and early afternoon hours with highs in the upper 80s.