MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo is apologizing on social media for comments he made about Cubans.
Chief Acevedo, who is Cuban made a comment which he said was meant to be humorous.
"It's like the Cuban mafia runs Miami PD."
After that comment, Miami city commissioners informed Acevedo that the Castro regime refers to Cubans in the exile community as the Cuban mafia.
Acevedo said he was raised in Los Angeles and was not aware of how offensive those remarks could be.