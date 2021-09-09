MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression Mindy is dumping heavy rainfall across the Florida Panhandle, Georgia, and South Carolina as it moves to the northwest at 20 mph.

A slower east-northeastward motion is forecast for Thursday through Saturday.

The center of Mindy is expected to move across southeastern Georgia on Thursday morning and over the western Atlantic by early afternoon.

Thursday morning, Larry was a Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 100 miles per hour and about 200 miles east-southeast of Bermuda.

Larry was moving northwest at 16 miles per hour.

Rain bands were moving across parts of Bermuda where Tropical Storm conditions are expected later in the day. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next couple of days, but Larry is expected to remain a hurricane during that time.

Swells generated by Larry will continue to affect the Leeward Islands, portions of the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, and Bermuda through the end of the week. Significant swells from Larry will

continue affecting the east coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada through the end of the week. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Larry should become an extra-tropical cyclone early Saturday, after passing by Newfoundland, then weaken further while it passes southeast of Greenland Sunday night. Larry is expected to be absorbed by a larger extra-tropical low east of Greenland on Monday.

Elsewhere in the tropics, the CBS4 Weather team is tracking two others areas.

A tropical wave over northeastern Honduras and the western Caribbean Sea is forecast to emerge over the southern Bay of Campeche on Saturday. The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a low potential (30% chance) for development over the next five days. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive to support some gradual development of the system before it moves over mainland Mexico early next week.

A strong tropical wave is expected to emerge off of the west coast of Africa on Saturday. The National Hurricane Center is giving this disturbance a medium potential (50% chance) of development over the next five days. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development thereafter, and a tropical depression could form by early next week as it moves west-northwestward over the far eastern Atlantic near the Cabo Verde Islands.