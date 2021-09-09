MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a quiet start across South Florida with plenty of sun and temperatures in the upper 70s.

In the afternoon, highs soar to the low 90s before the rain rolls in.

Scattered storms will likely last through the evening with the potential for some heavy downpours. Localized flooding will be possible due to the wet weather later on and also due to the fact that the ground is already saturated from all the recent rain the past few days.

Higher than normal King Tides begin on Thursday and last through Saturday, September 11th.

Coastal saltwater flooding will be possible around high tide times along vulnerable low-lying areas. King tides can be exacerbated by rainfall which is expected Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday, the high tide in Miami Beach takes place at 10:35 a.m. and the high tide for Ft. Lauderdale takes place at 11:18 a.m.

High tides can rise by a foot or more during King Tides, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It’s a phenomenon caused when Earth’s northern hemisphere is closest to the sun, and the sun and moon align to create gravitational pull which brings about higher tides than normal.

Friday will be another hot and steamy day with highs in the low 90s. Spotty storms will be possible but the highest storm chance will be over the interior due to the sea breeze.

This weekend we will see a shift in our weather pattern. With an east breeze in place, we will see mostly morning and early afternoon showers with the potential for a few storms.