MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade School Board will meet Thursday to discuss COVID vaccine incentives.
Thirteen school district employees have died since the middle of last month, including four teachers. All of the employees were African American and not vaccinated.
Earlier this week, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho appeared on CNN where he said incentives were the best they could do because vaccine passports are illegal in the state.
He said the district would propose a $275 stipend to employees who could show proof of vaccination.