MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade School Board met Thursday and unanimously passed a COVID vaccine incentive.
The meeting came after 13 school district employees have died since the middle of last month, including four teachers. All of the employees were African American and not vaccinated.READ MORE: Federal Judge Blocks Florida's 'Anti-Riot' Law
Earlier this week, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho appeared on CNN where he said incentives were the best they could do because vaccine passports are illegal in the state.READ MORE: Airlines Scramble As Travel Hesitancy Sets In Due To COVID Surge, Delta Variant
The measure passed will give $275 to each employee who show proof of vaccination.MORE NEWS: Fraudulent Checks, Credit Cards, $63,000 In Cash Seized in Lauderdale Lakes Fraud Ring Bust
It was proposed by the United Teachers of Dade.