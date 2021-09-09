FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Dozens of credit cards, fraudulent checks, and stolen IDS were seized after the Broward Sheriff’s Office broke up a fraud ring at a Lauderdale Lakes home.

They also recovered stolen electronics and more than $73,000 in cash and jewelry.

The sheriff’s office said earlier this year its Central Broward/Lauderdale Lakes Crime Suppression Team received information that a fraud ring was operating at a residence near the 4000 block of Northwest 30th Terrace.

Investigators staked out the home for months before getting a warrant to search it.

On September 2nd, detectives and a SWAT executed the warrant and found the seized items along with two assault rifles and two handguns.

During the operation, Jacquin Bullard, 24, was arrested. According to detectives, Bullard had over $8,200 in currency along with 57 fraudulent checks. He is charged with possession of a weapon, or ammo, by a convicted felon and felony probation violation for fraudulent use of personal identification.