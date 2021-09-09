  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Fraud Ring, Lauderdale Lakes, Local TV, Miami News

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Dozens of credit cards, fraudulent checks, and stolen IDS were seized after the Broward Sheriff’s Office broke up a fraud ring at a Lauderdale Lakes home.

They also recovered stolen electronics and more than $73,000 in cash and jewelry.

The sheriff’s office said earlier this year its Central Broward/Lauderdale Lakes Crime Suppression Team received information that a fraud ring was operating at a residence near the 4000 block of Northwest 30th Terrace.

Investigators staked out the home for months before getting a warrant to search it.

On September 2nd, detectives and a SWAT executed the warrant and found the seized items along with two assault rifles and two handguns.

Jacquin Bullard (Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office)

During the operation, Jacquin Bullard, 24, was arrested. According to detectives, Bullard had over $8,200 in currency along with 57 fraudulent checks. He is charged with possession of a weapon, or ammo, by a convicted felon and felony probation violation for fraudulent use of personal identification.

