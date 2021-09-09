HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami/AP) – Former President Trump and his son Donald Jr. are scheduled to provide ringside commentary for an exhibition boxing card at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino this Saturday that will be headlined by 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield.

The commentary is for the alternate feed for the four-bout card, which will be available on pay-per-view on FITE.TV.

“I love great fighters and great fights. I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event,” the former president said in a press release.

The card was originally going to be staged in Los Angeles and headlined by Oscar de la Hoya’s return to the ring to face Vitor Belfort, a former UFC champion, but de la Hoya had to drop out after he was hospitalized with COVID-19. Holyfield stepped in as a late replacement, which led to more changes.

The card was moved to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino after the California State Athletic Commission refused to approve the fight due to Holyfield’s age. The former cruiserweight and heavyweight champion turns 59 in October and has not fought since 2011. His fight with Belfort is slated to be eight two-minute rounds.

Trump has a long history with boxing after hosting and promoting several fight cards over the years, most taking place at the casino he owned in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Trump has no other scheduled events Saturday, which is the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

