MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Mindy has formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico.

As of the 4 p.m. Wednesday advisory, the storm was located 90 miles west-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida.

Mindy is moving toward the northeast near 21 mph and northeast to east-northeastward motion is expected to continue over the next several days.

On the forecast track, the center of Mindy is expected to cross the coastline of the Florida Panhandle later Wednesday night, and then move offshore of the southeastern United States into the western Atlantic Ocean by tomorrow.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Little change in strength is expected before Mindy makes landfall in the Florida Panhandle Wednesday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Mexico Beach to Steinhatchee River, Florida.

Mindy is expected to produce storm total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches with maximum amounts of 6 inches across the Florida Panhandle into southern portions of Georgia and South Carolina through Thursday morning. This rainfall may produce isolated to scattered flash, urban, and small stream flooding.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to reach the coast within the warning area later Wednesday evening.

A few isolated tornadoes are possible over portions of the Florida Panhandle this evening into Thursday morning.