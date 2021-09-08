  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Bomb Threat, Local TV, Miami News, South Plantation High School

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – South Plantation High School was evacuated Wednesday morning as police investigated a bomb threat.

Broward County Public Schools said the school received the threat around 9:40 a.m., it did not say how it was made.

Students at the school, at 1300 SW 54th Avenue, were ushered to the athletic field where they were seated in the bleachers.

Plantation police said all roads around the school were closed to traffic.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

