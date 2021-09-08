MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Several memorial events will be held across South Florida to mark 20 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the United States Pentagon.

Here is a list of some September 11 remembrance events in Broward and Miami-Dade County:

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

City Of Doral 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

The City of Doral will host a 9/11, 20 years later event kicking off at 8:30 a.m. The event will take place at Downtown Doral Park.

City Of North Miami & North Miami Police 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

The City of North Miami and the North Miami Police Department will host a memorial ceremony on Saturday, to honor the victims and remember the heroes.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and will be held at Griffing Park.

Hialeah Fire Department Commemorative Ceremony

The Hialeah Fire Department will host a 9/11 commemorative ceremony Saturday, at their Fire Station 1, located at 93 E. Fifth St.

Miami Lakes September 11 Remembrance Day

The Town of Miami Lakes will hold a commemoration day at Picnic Park West Saturday, at 8:30 a.m. In honor of the 2,977 victims, they will plant that amount of flags across the park lawn.

Miami Lakes 9/11 Community Service Project

Guests can volunteer to mulch trees, in honor of veterans at Picnic Park West from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tropical Park 9/11 Ceremony Of Remembrance

At Tropical Park on Bird Road, the annual 9/11 Ceremony of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, to remember the victims. It begins at 9:30 a.m.

Cuban-American and two-time Grammy Award winner Jon Secada will be joining the ceremony along with Admiral Craig S. Faller, Commander for U.S. Southern Command.

Inter Miami CF September 11 Remembrance Initiative

Inter Miami CF announced Wednesday they will be having a September 11 Remembrance Initiative on Friday, September 10.

The team will be hosting a First Responders Fútbol Tournament between Broward County and Miami-Dade County at the Inter Miami CF Training Center.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the First Responders Fútbol Tournament will kick off at 5:30 p.m.

During Saturday’s Inter Miami CF game against Columbus Crew, the team will include several recognitions to honor the 9/11 victims.

The participating first responders from the Fútbol Tournament will be invited to the match and will hold one of the United States flags that will be displayed during the national anthem ceremony.

Inter Miami CF, along with all Major League Soccer teams, will wear special patches on their kits over the weekend.

BROWARD COUNTY

Nova Southeastern University 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Saturday, Nova students, faculty and staff, including ROTC members, Davie Police and Fire Honor and Color Guards, members of the U.S. Armed Forces, first responders, veterans and members of the South Florida community, will participate in a ceremony to honor the 20th year since 9/11 at the school’s Fort Lauderdale/Davie campus.

The memorial event will feature a parade of the town of Davie Fire Rescue and Police, including motorcycle and mounted units, honor and color guards, dignitaries and guest speakers, veterans and military and first-responder vehicles and military fly-overs, including a Vietnam War-era helicopter that is scheduled to land on-site.

Margate Patriot Day Ceremony

The City of Margate will host its annual September 11 tribute event at Firefighters Park Saturday at 9 a.m.

A colors presentation, prayer and the station will ring the bell to honor the victims.

Miramar 9/11 Dedication Ceremony

The City of Miramar and Mayor Wayne M. Messam will host a dedication ceremony Saturday, at Miramar Regional Park.

The event is scheduled for 9 a.m.

Pembroke Pines 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

The City of Pembroke Pines will host a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Memorial Park, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday for residents.

The event will begin with the presentation of colors by the City of Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Department Honor Guards. It will also include guest speakers, community leaders and patriotic music from school bands and musicians.

Residents are also encouraged to visit the statues that are part of the park and meet the artist.

Sunrise 9/11 Outdoor Memorial Ceremony

The City of Sunrise will be honoring the September 11 victims, heroes and survivors with an outdoor commemorative event at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Sunrise Civic Center Amphitheater. The event will feature speakers, music, a memorial display and the presentation of colors.