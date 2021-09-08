MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Our weather pattern isn’t changing much as we head into the middle of the week.

Wednesday morning was dry and warm, but another round of wet weather will roll in during the afternoon.

High pressure continues to build in from the western Atlantic and the south to southwesterly steering flow remains in place with plenty of moisture streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico.

As highs soar to the low 90s this afternoon and the sea breeze develops, scattered showers and storms will develop around midday and increase this afternoon and evening. Some storms will produce lightning, gusty winds, heavy rain, and flooding in spots. The highest potential for localized flooding will be over the east coast metro areas due to the steering flow.

A tropical disturbance in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico will stay well to the north of South Florida as high pressure strengthens to our east in the Atlantic.

Although some storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening, the rain chance will not be quite a high as the past few days due to some slightly drier air that will begin to move in. The highest rain chance will be over the interior and around the Lake Okeechobee region where the highest moisture will be. On Friday highs will climb to the low 90s with the potential for spotty storms.

This weekend high pressure will move from the Bahamas into the western Atlantic waters. This will allow for the wind flow over South Florida to become more easterly allowing for the east coast sea breeze to push inland.

The highest threat of showers and thunderstorms will be more over the interior and west coast this weekend. However, some showers and storms will be possible in the late morning into the early afternoon hours for the east coast metro areas.

It will not be as hot on Saturday and Sunday thanks to the ocean breeze. Highs will be closer to normal around 90 degrees this weekend.