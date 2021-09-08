MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Travel at Miami International Airport is getting a little safer thanks to a few four-legged friends.

Miami International Airport is showing off its first-ever team of coronavirus detecting dogs.

Each dog is trained and specialized to detect and alert officials of any potentially infected travelers before they board.

Miami-Dade Commission Chair Jose ‘Pepe’ Diaz calls the new initiative a ‘big win for the community.’

“We’re blessed in Miami-Dade County to have the first COVID-sniffing dogs, and it’s the first airport anywhere utilizing this type of technology in our four-legged friends.”

“So, to us, it’s very important for us to grow the number of dogs that are doing this.”

Trainers say the dogs get it right 97% of the time.