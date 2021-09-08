  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Miami Murder, Miami News, Miami Stabbing

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police in Miami need your help finding a man they say is connected to a homicide.

According to Miami PD, 31-year-old Darien Carrandi is wanted in the stabbing death of Yanier Debora.

It happened Sunday on NW 40 Avenue.

Police say Carrandi is armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

