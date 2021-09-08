MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Wednesday, the Miami Dolphins announced their five team captains ahead of the new season.
The list includes linebacker Elandon Roberts, offensive lineman Jesse Davis, safety Clayton Fejedelem, wide receiver Mack Hollins and defensive back Jason McCourty.
Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was not among them.
Mack Hollins, wide receiver and one of the co-captains, pointed out that Tagovailoa is still seen as a team leader.
“Just because you are a quarterback, or just because you are this, doesn’t mean you have to be a captain or be this. Tua is an excellent leader, an exceptional leader,” said Hollins.
"The transformation he's made from last year to this year is incredible. And that goes to leadership, it's not like his arm got 10 times better, it went to his confidence and his ability to lead and feel comfortable inside the huddle," he added.
The Dolphins kick off their regular season in Foxboro Sunday at 4:25 p.m. against divisional rival New England Patriots.