MIAMI (CBS Miami) – Miami-Dade Police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a man to the hospital.
Police went to a home on 82nd Place and SW 25th Street in Westchester shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a call that a man had been shot. There they found a damaged door but not much else.
It later discovered that the man's wife had taken him to the local hospital.
According to the wife, there had been an ongoing dispute with a neighbor which led to him breaking the door, storming in, and shooting her husband in the upper body.
The neighbor was taken into custody. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.