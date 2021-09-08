FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A man accused of stealing a car with a child inside from a Fort Lauderdale gas station on Monday appeared before a judge Wednesday morning.

Lavincent Fisher, 19, is facing three counts including kidnapping and false imprisonment of a child under 13-years of age.

The judge, who said Fisher is a danger to the community, set bond at $20,000 and ordered him not to have contact with victims.

According to the surveillance video from the gas station, a woman went into the store at 1095 W Sunrise Boulevard and left the child in the car.

Fisher, who was inside the store, reportedly noticed the car was still running, walked outside, got in, and began to drive off.

The store’s clerk called 911 as the child’s mother ran outside.

“But as soon as she came in, he went and jumped in her car and left,” the clerk told the emergency operator.

It happened within seconds.

The child’s mother said she went into survival mode for her child and jumped on the hood to stop him, nearly getting hit.

“He literally damn near ran her over while another customer and her got in a car and went down Sunrise and going westbound, chasing the car,” the clerk told 911.

The frantic mom also called 911 and told the emergency operator where they were as they followed her car. The chase came to an end blocks away in the 17-hundred block of NW 3rd court.

“I found my car, I found my car. He ran, he ran, he ran,” she told 911.

“Hey you, come back,” she screamed at the man.

“M’am, ma’am, do not run after him,” the emergency operator told her.

The police arrived on the scene shortly thereafter and the mother and child were reunited.