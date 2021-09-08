MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Afternoon rain caused problems at a Miami Gardens apartment complex, leaving one family homeless.
Chopper 4 was over a building near 6th Avenue and Northwest 177th Street.
Miami Gardens police tell CBS4 News work was being done on the roof when the rain moved in, causing some sort of structural damage.
At least one family was forced out of their home and others could be impacted.
No one was hurt.